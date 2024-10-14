What The 22 Jump Street Cast Is Up To Today

In "21 Jump Street," Channing Tatum's cop Jenko experiences a total role reversal when he ends up fitting in with the "nerds" instead of the "cool kids" as he and his best friend, fellow officer Schmidt (Jonah Hill) go undercover as high school students — and in the sequel, the equilibrium is restored when Jenko joins the football team as an undercover freshman at the very fictional MC State University. He befriends fellow player Zook (Wyatt Russell) and basically abandons his best friend Schmidt, but when he uncovers something vital about their assigned mission — which is to find the supplier of a drug called "WHY-PHY" (which stands for "Work Hard? Yes, Play Hard? Yes" and is pronounced like "WiFi"), he teams up with Schmidt again to take down the whole operation.

Tatum was already a big deal in 2014 — his semi-autobiographical hit "Magic Mike," which paired him with director Steven Soderbergh, came out two years prior — and he rose to Hollywood's A-list with projects like another sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," the searing drama "Foxcatcher," and the Coen Brothers comedy "Hail, Caesar!" These days, Tatum often produces his films — including "Dog" and his 2024 release "Spaceman" — and also recently starred in "Blink Twice," directed by his real-life girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, as well as the sequel "Magic Mike's Last Dance" (which brought Soderbergh back to the franchise). Plus, let's never forget that, thanks to the success of "22 Jump Street," we all learned that Tatum is just as delightful as he seems, according to an email discovered in the 2014 Sony leak.