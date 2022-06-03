The Bollywood Superstar Ms. Marvel's Showrunners Would Love To See Join The MCU

Introduced on the pages of Marvel Comics back in 2013, Kamala Khan has since become something of a modern superhero icon. She got her inaugural solo comic series in 2014 — the first-ever Muslim character to do so under the Marvel banner (via Elle) –, joined the Avengers lineup in short order, and served as a key character in the 2020 video game about Earth's Mightiest Heroes. To add to her ever-expanding résumé, she's now a part of the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe as the lead of the aptly named Disney+ series, "Ms. Marvel."

Developed by Bisha K. Ali, the six-part series puts Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) center-stage as she goes through the motions as a New Jersey teenager. However, her coming-of-age story has a twist: courtesy of a magic bangle, she has the ability to harness cosmic energy and create constructs as she pleases. While this is a big change from her comic book embiggening abilities, you don't have to worry about Kamala changing too much for the small screen otherwise. She'll still don her iconic costume, look up to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and connect with her cultural roots.

Kamala Khan's identity as a Pakistani-American hasn't been erased or ignored for "Ms. Marvel," with the series as a whole taking its representation of South Asian culture very seriously. In fact, the showrunners hope that the wider MCU will continue this trend in the future by welcoming a Bollywood sensation to the franchise down the road.