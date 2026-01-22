10 Worst TV Shows Of 2025

A lot of great shows premiered and returned in 2025, whether we're talking about streaming hits, prestige TV offerings, or even network cable shows. "The Pitt," "Severance," "Abbott Elementary," "Hacks," and even the sleeper procedural hit "High Potential" all made waves last year, and if you're a fan of watching good television, this is great news! Unfortunately, we're not here to talk about the stark realism of "The Pitt," the dreamy and horrifying twists and turns in "Severance," or even the hilarious dirtbags found on a long-running and still-excellent show like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." We're actually here to talk about the worst TV shows of 2025.

This list does include shows that made their unfortunate debuts in 2025 as well as shows that returned for new seasons that year; in the latter category, some of these shows thankfully aired their final seasons, some are still churning out terrible episodes, and some started out as huge critical hits and produced diminishing returns over time. Without further ado, here are the 10 worst television shows of 2025, with one note left — these are not ranked from "worst" to "the very worst," but listed alphabetically. That way, they all get their chance to ... "shine."