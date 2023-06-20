And Just Like That Showrunner Always Knew Aidan Would Return To Carrie

Fans have known for a while that John Corbett would make yet another return to the "Sex and the City" cinematic universe as love interest Aidan Shaw... and apparently, showrunner Michael Patrick King was on the same page all along.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the second season of "...And Just Like That," the "Sex and the City" revival that brings Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) back to the small screen, King said he knew Aidan would be back eventually, and that he's thrilled to bring Corbett back into the fold.

This is partly because, according to King, he knew he'd kill off Carrie's husband John "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth) more or less immediately in Season 1 — which he did by giving the iconic character a heart attack on a Peleton bike. "I personally knew I was killing Big in season 1 [of And Just Like That]," King told EW.

"I knew that when I started and I felt very strongly about that," he continued. " Istarted season 2 knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that. How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they're expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person."