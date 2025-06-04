Why NBC Canceled Stephen Amell's Suits LA After Just One Season

While the original "Suits" TV series got a boost in visibility after one of its stars — Meghan Markle — went on to become a duchess, it was in its seventh season by that point. So it was already plenty popular even before people were curious about the legal drama starring the woman who got Prince Harry to settle down. Yet Season 8 not only saw Markle's departure but also that of two other main cast members. It's usually pretty difficult for a show to survive that sort of character exodus, which is why that ended up being one of the reasons that "Suits" was canceled at the end of Season 9.

The first attempt at a "Suits" spin-off starred one of the cast members who exited, Gina Torres, as the titular character in 2019's "Pearson." That show ended up lasting only one season. The franchise then took some time off to regroup, and was revived in 2025 with "Suits LA," starring Stephen Amell of "Arrow" fame. However, before the first season of "Suits LA" was even done airing, the announcement came that the show wouldn't be getting a Season 2. Ratings, reviews, and a shifting content focus at "Suits" network NBC would ultimately be the three-hit combo that hung the latest — and possibly final — incarnation of the franchise out to dry.