Captain America is one of Marvel Comics' oldest characters, having debuted in 1940's "Captain America Comics" #1. The company wasn't even called Marvel at the time, but Cap has since become one of the leading superheroes in the publisher's large library of characters. Cap was popular throughout World War II but faded a bit and returned to print in the Silver Age of Comics in 1964. Since then, he's been a leader of the Avengers and SHIELD, as well as a member of several prominent groups, including the Illuminati and the Invaders.

Cap is an interesting superhero because, unlike most of Marvel's characters, he doesn't have any superpowers. But he's unimaginably strong, athletic, and able to do things no mere mortal can achieve. This is all thanks to the Super Soldier Serum that unlocked his abilities. The serum made Steve Rogers incredibly strong, transforming a literal 98-pound weakling into an superhero capable of leading men into battle to take on the Nazi threat.

In the 80+ years Captain America has been around, his strength has been shown to be immense. He's been known to fight people far stronger than he is, and he's made it out alive. He's lifted and thrown things most people couldn't, including his incredible shield. Cap has also been a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and his strength in the movies has suggested he's more than meets the eye. This begs the question, "Just how strong is Captain America?"