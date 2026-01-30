How To Watch The Arrowverse's Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover In Order

When the Arrowverse officially launched with "Arrow" in 2012, nobody expected it to spark an entire franchise full of DC Comics-inspired shows, much less a full-on adaptation of "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The original comic book crossover of the same name was published in 1985 and has since inspired a wave of sequels, spin-offs, and adaptations, though perhaps none as eventful as what the Arrowverse was able to achieve. The first (and thus far only) live-action attempt at the ambitious multiversal tale, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is a CW-sized feast that pays off years of set up with enough cameos to make your head spin. The problem, of course, is knowing how to watch it.

Like any multi-series crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" — which aired across four nights between December 2019 and January 2020 — requires the viewer to watch each installment sequentially. After all, common sense dictates that you probably shouldn't start the story at the end. But that can be confusing when you consider that the crossover is spread across five different shows. If you aren't sure which one to start with, you'll be even more lost than our heroes.

If you want to jump into the crossover without going back and rewatching every season of the five shows in question, follow this order when diving into "Crisis on Infinite Earths":