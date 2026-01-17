28 Years Later's Breakout Star Is Even Better In The Bone Temple

Contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple"

When it comes to legacy sequels, Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" is an impressive example of taking the core foundation of the previous films and going in a bold, new direction. Getting a new director to take over the sequel to one of the best films in the "28 Days Later" series seemed like a risky gambit, but Nia DaCosta pulled it off with "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

The sequel builds on the foundation of where the last film ended with what Looper's review called an exhilarating, surprisingly touching horror film about our response to cruelty in a broken world. DaCosta and returning screenwriter Alex Garland ported over a lot of the same settings, themes and actors from "28 Years Later," with one of the more surprising developments being the storyline of Samson, played by Chi Lewis-Parry.

It's difficult to forget the huge impact Lewis-Parry made as Samson, the naked Rage-infected Alpha sporting a multitude of scars and one of the most impressively large male appendages in recent years. But Lewis-Parry brings so much more to the role than that. After all, Samson serves in "28 Years Later" as the face of the Rage virus and its effects in the 28 years since it ravaged the U.K. It's an incredibly terrifying physical performance that Lewis-Parry builds upon tenfold in "The Bone Temple."