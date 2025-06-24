The Ending Of 28 Years Later Explained

Contains spoilers for "28 Years Later"

"28 Days Later" is an iconic horror movie. According to Reddit, it's the best zombie movie ever made. Despite the infected not technically being zombies, it certainly has a strong claim to that title. It's a thrilling story about the immediate aftermath of a rage virus that's ravaged Great Britain. "28 Weeks Later" kept the story going, and audiences have been chomping at the bit to see "28 Years Later," which picks up in a world that's been dealing with these raging infected for decades now.

Was it worth the wait? That largely depends on who you ask, since the threequel has really divided moviegoers. Looper's review of "28 Years Later" praised the cinematography and bleak nature of the story. However, the movie got a point knocked off for its jarring final scene, and the ending really seems to be what's dividing people. Across social media, people are discussing the pros and cons of this film. It has an 89% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, but general moviegoers haven't been as kind: The film has a 65% audience score right now.

Such discussions are one of the best parts of being a cinephile. People can watch the same movie and come away with wildly different opinions. Some will believe that "28 Years Later" should be added to our list of the best zombie movies of the 21st century, while others were left thoroughly underwhelmed. Let's dig into the ending of "28 Years Later," specifically those final moments, to see what's causing such disdain from some. Understanding what's going on may shed new light on the film or, at the very least, explain what we can expect going into "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."