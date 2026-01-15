Every 28 Days Later Movie, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for the "28 Days Later" series.

The zombie movie has endured as an extremely popular subgenre within the horror sphere ever since 1932's "White Zombie." Its evolution is often in response to the previous generation's interpretation of the flesh-eaters, and what their instinctual bloodlust represents.

Where George A. Romero set the template with the seminal "Night of the Living Dead," it was director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland who redefined the zombie movie for the 2000s onwards with "28 Days Later," creating a desire for terrific zombie movies in its particular style. Some folks have contested that the 2002 survival horror-thriller isn't a zombie picture because the infected aren't technically dead, but this misses the point: The horror of transforming into a zombie comes from your body becoming a vessel for a violent, primal force outside of your control.

At the center of this metamorphosis is the Rage virus, an extremely contagious man-made pathogen that can be transmitted through contact with blood or saliva. Once it's in your system, pure rage courses through your body like a fast forward button.

The infected in "28 Days Later" are undoubtedly the scariest cinematic zombies on account of their exceptionally fast pace, in contrast to the classic "slow" zombie. Boyle's reanimated monsters terrorize the United Kingdom with a vengeance, rarely letting up. "28 Days Later" is a unique beast that it doesn't seem like it would offer material for sequels, yet the three films that followed proves this couldn't be farther from the truth. It's kind of a miracle that there isn't a single bad movie in the series. Each entry carries its own distinct identity that expands upon the nature of the Rage virus in new and interesting ways. These rankings are based on personal preference alone.