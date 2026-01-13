28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review - An Exhilarating Sequel

Both Spike and Dr. Kelson navigate the world of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" as searchers, trying to see things in a new way, which makes the film the perfect vehicle for a fresh directorial voice to step up and reinterpret what Danny Boyle and Alex Garland initially built. Nia DaCosta's camera keeps the kinetic power of Boyle's digital photography, but she also adds something of her own. Every frame of this film, from action setpieces to contemplative moments of quiet, aches with a kind of longing — not for the world that came before, but for something better that might still arrive. There's a weight to the images, a gravity and patience that allows DaCosta's own voice to shine through, while never sacrificing the tone Boyle set.

This is also reflected in the performances, even as the entire saga gets much stranger thanks to the arrival of Sir Lord Jimmy and his cult members. As the new major player on the scene, Jack O'Connell is satisfyingly savage and darkly hilarious, presenting both a raving madman and a strange prophet for the kind of world this post-Rage island could become. He's also a searcher, but he believes he's already found his truth, and he pursues it with the tenacity of a bulldog. Ralph Fiennes and Alfie Williams, meanwhile, are wonderful, delivering the heart and the sense of hope that drove "28 Years Later" to its wonderful conclusion. Together with Chi Lewis-Parry, who turns a Rage-infected giant into a remarkably subtle being, they form an ensemble worthy of carrying forward this story.

And it is quite a story, but not in the ways you might expect. Just as "28 Years Later" morphed from survival thriller into elegiac apocalyptic epic, so too does "The Bone Temple" shift, just when you think it's settled into a certain narrative rhythm. There's a sense in Garland's scripting, backed up by DaCosta'a direction, that this franchise is truly swinging for the fences, attempting to deliver an end of the world unlike anything else we've ever seen while also delivering the zombie movie goods. "The Bone Temple" is, like its predecessors, a frightening film, featuring some of the most tension-laden moments in the series, but it's also a film possessing tremendous ambition and weight. The world has not just changed forever. It's still changing forever, before our very eyes as an audience, and the thematic, metaphorical, and emotional connections forged by those changes hit like hammers right between the eyes.

We don't yet know how the "28 Years Later" saga will end, if anything lies beyond it, or which characters will have key roles to play in the upcoming third installment, beyond a couple of key players. But as a middle entry in a planned trilogy, "The Bone Temple" works like gangbusters. It's visually stunning, often genuinely frightening, and wonderfully weird while never letting go of the heart that planted "28 Years Later" so deep in our imaginations. It's a worthy sequel in every sense, and horror fans everywhere won't want to miss it.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" hits theaters on January 16.