Dawson's Creek Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was no bigger teen series than "Dawson's Creek," which told the story of an average boy (albeit one with extremely high ambitions and an impressive case of main character syndrome) living in a small seaside town in New England, alongside his two best friends, Joey and Pacey. Their exploits — and ensuing love triangle — captured the attention of audiences everywhere, making Dawson a household name (and a meme, eventually), and forcing viewers to join up with either Team Dawson or Team Pacey.

"Dawson's Creek" ran for six seasons on The WB, bear-hugging the dawn of the new millennium as it followed its band of teenagers from high school into college. Some of its main cast have gone on to become huge Hollywood stars, while others have faded into the background. They all made a huge impression on a generation of viewers. To learn all about what the cast of "Dawson's Creek" has been up to these days, don't wait (for our lives to be over) — read on.