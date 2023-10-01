TV Love Triangles That Fans Weren't Happy About

Love triangles are a tried-and-tested trope on television. When executed well, they provide fans with a fresh perspective on characters they thought they knew. However, poorly executed love triangles tend to overstay their welcome, leaving fans frustrated with the stagnation they bring to their favorite shows.

The complexities arise when delving into why fans dislike certain love triangles — it's not always as straightforward as you might think. Multiple factors can shape how an audience perceives a love triangle, and often what was initially beloved during a show's run becomes despised upon closer analysis.

In this exploration of TV love triangles, we'll examine those that fans still dislike to this day. We'll dissect the reasons behind these three-character dynamics and understand how fans either lost interest or, in rare cases, outright hated them. These love triangles have defined television as we know it in the past 30 years, so it's only right that they're well-explored. Hopefully, fans will look closer the next time they see them and really come to terms with why they love or hate them.

So without further ado, get ready for a deep dive into the world of complicated TV love triangles.