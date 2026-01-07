10 Best Fantasy Movies Of The 1970s, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s were an incredible decade for movies, with Hollywood opening its doors to a younger generation of filmmakers who made movies that reflected the way the world really was. Many of those films were gritty, intimate, and true to life, with even genre fare reflecting a country that had been liberated by free love, awakened by drugs, and traumatized by the Vietnam War. Their work stood in stark contrast to that of the classic studio system, which cranked out titles that presented a romanticized — one might even say fantastical — vision of the world. Yet throughout the 1970s, a handful of movies harkened back to the Hollywood of yore, transporting audiences to worlds that couldn't be more different from the one they live in. Although reality reigned throughout the decade, there was still room for a little fantasy.

Some of the best fantasy films of the 1970s was escapist entertainment for families seeking counter-programming from R-rated fare. There were those that used the trappings of fantasy to delve into darker subject matter. Others still blurred the boundaries of imagination and reality to ask if there was truly any difference. No matter your taste, the '70s has a fantasy movie for you.