10 Best Fantasy Movies Of The 1970s, Ranked
The 1970s were an incredible decade for movies, with Hollywood opening its doors to a younger generation of filmmakers who made movies that reflected the way the world really was. Many of those films were gritty, intimate, and true to life, with even genre fare reflecting a country that had been liberated by free love, awakened by drugs, and traumatized by the Vietnam War. Their work stood in stark contrast to that of the classic studio system, which cranked out titles that presented a romanticized — one might even say fantastical — vision of the world. Yet throughout the 1970s, a handful of movies harkened back to the Hollywood of yore, transporting audiences to worlds that couldn't be more different from the one they live in. Although reality reigned throughout the decade, there was still room for a little fantasy.
Some of the best fantasy films of the 1970s was escapist entertainment for families seeking counter-programming from R-rated fare. There were those that used the trappings of fantasy to delve into darker subject matter. Others still blurred the boundaries of imagination and reality to ask if there was truly any difference. No matter your taste, the '70s has a fantasy movie for you.
10. Pete's Dragon
Orphan Pete (Sean Marshall) runs away from his cruel adoptive family with his best friend, a dragon named Elliott who has the power to turn invisible. Pete and his dragon find refuge with Nora (Helen Reddy) and her father, Lampie (Mickey Rooney), who live in a lighthouse off the coast of Maine. Elliott is given to mischief, which lands Pete in trouble around town, and catches the attention of a pair of traveling conman looking to use him in their schemes.
Throughout the 1970s, Walt Disney Studios continued to churn out fantasy fare for family audiences, even as movies grew grittier and more realistic. Released in 1977, "Pete's Dragon" was a throwback to the live action/animation hybrid glory of 1964's "Mary Poppins." Although it never reaches that movie's artistic heights, "Pete's Dragon" manages to tickle the nostalgic itch many surely felt at the time. The film earned Oscar nominations for its score and original song ("Candle on the Water"), and was remade in 2016, one of the rare movie remakes that was better than the original.
Cast: Helen Reddy, Jim Dale, Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons, Shelley Winters, Sean Marshall, Jane Kean, Jim Backus
Director: Don Chaffey
Rating: G
Runtime: 129 minutes
Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV
9. Jabberwocky
Following the death of his father, young simpleton Dennis Cooper (Michael Palin) leaves home in hopes of becoming rich and marrying the disinterested Griselda Fishfinger (Annette Badland). He finds himself in a medieval city besieged by a terrifying monster called the Jabberwocky that has bested all sent out to defeat it. As Dennis travels throughout the town getting into trouble, he finds himself face to face with the dreaded Jabberwocky.
Released in 1977, "Jabberwocky" was the first solo directorial effort for Terry Gilliam, who had previously co-directed 1975's "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with fellow Python alum Terry Jones. "Jabberwocky" is a more straightforward fantasy film than that Arthurian spoof, while hinting at the imaginative comedies Gilliam would craft throughout his career. Like "Time Bandits," "Brazil," and "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," it's a dazzling world that's wondrous and ominous in equal measure. It's also anarchically funny, centering on one of Gilliam's typically manic dreamers who bucks societal norms and stumbles head-first into adventure and glory.
Cast: Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Harry H. Corbett, John Le Mesurier, Warren Mitchell, Annette Badland, David Prowse, Max Wall
Director: Terry Gilliam
Rating: PG
Runtime: 105 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Criterion Channel, Kanopy, Roku, Tubi, Apple TV
8. The Wiz
During a Thanksgiving snowstorm, Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy Gale (Diana Ross) and her dog Toto are whisked away to the magical land of Oz. With the guidance of Glinda the Good Witch of the South (Lena Horne), Dorothy makes her way down the yellow brick road to reach the Emerald City, where she hopes to ask the Wiz (Richard Pryor) for help getting home. Along the way, she meets the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), the Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), and the Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross), all of whom seek help from the Wiz as well.
1939's "The Wizard of Oz" has long been hailed as the granddaddy of fantasy films, and in 1974, the Broadway musical "The Wiz" reimagined L. Frank Baum's tale with an all-Black cast. Sidney Lumet turned that show into a 1978 movie, which has since become a beloved cult classic in its own right despite earning middling reviews upon its release. A dazzling feat of color, music, and production design, the film earned Oscar nominations for its cinematography, art direction, costumes, and score adaptation.
Cast: Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross, Lena Horne, Richard Pryor, Mabel King
Director: Sidney Lumet
Rating: G
Runtime: 133 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
7. Bedknobs and Broomsticks
During the Blitz of World War II, Miss Eglantine Price (Angela Lansbury) takes charge of the three young Rawlins orphans. Unbeknownst to the kids, Miss Eglantine is a witch in training hoping to use her magical powers to bring the war to an end. With the help of her teacher (David Tomlinson), Miss Eglantine and the kids use a flying bed to travel to an enchanted land of talking cartoon animals and later fight back against the encroaching Nazi troops.
With magical British nannies, animated animals, and songs by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, 1971's "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" contained many of the same elements that made 1964's "Mary Poppins" one of the best Disney movies of all time. Recapturing that same cinematic magic is a high bar to clear, and "Bedknobs" comes close thanks to Angela Lansbury's enchanting performance, which mixes sugar and spice in equal measure. The film earned five Oscar nominations and won for its impressive special effects, which — like "Poppins" — convincingly places human actors in an animated wonderland.
Cast: Angela Lansbury, David Tomlinson, Roddy McDowall, Sam Jaffe, John Ericson, Ian Weighill, Cindy O'Callaghan, Roy Snart
Director: Robert Stevenson
Rating: G
Runtime: 117 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV
6. Black Moon
In a near-future where gender-based civil war has broken out across the land, beautiful adolescent Lily (Cathryn Harrison) finds refuge in a seemingly abandoned château that's fully furnished and inhabited by animals. It turns out the home is occupied by an elderly woman (Therese Giehse) and her kids, all of whom react strangely to her arrival. As Lily navigates the ins-and-outs of the château, a unicorn keeps appearing, and increasingly bizarre occurrences make her realize she's perhaps slipped through the looking glass.
Directed by French New Wave titan Louis Malle, "Black Moon" is as strange and perplexing as fantasy gets. Released in 1975, it's a parable about burgeoning female sexuality causing a literal apocalypse. Eschewing any semblance of a coherent plot, Malle proceeds from one surreal set piece to the next, with Lily's adventures resembling an adults only version of "Alice in Wonderland." The film certainly isn't for everyone, and many viewers will likely turn it off before things get really weird. But for those brave enough to seek it out, it's a haunting and evocative experience that will leave you scratching your head for years to come.
Cast: Cathryn Harrison, Therese Giehse, Joe Dallesandro, Alexandra Stewart
Director: Louis Malle
Rating: R
Runtime: 100 minutes
Where to watch: The Criterion Channel
5. Freaky Friday
Put-upon housewife Annabelle Andrews (Barbara Harris) and her rebellious teen daughter, Ellen (Jodie Foster), frequently quarrel over who has the tougher life. On Friday the 13th, their simultaneous wish to switch places for just one day is granted. Now trapped in each others bodies, Ellen struggles to keep up with her mother's housework and Annabelle gets into trouble at her daughter's high school. By the end, mother and daughter have gained a greater appreciation for one another.
Although it doesn't feature animated animals or musical numbers, 1976's "Freaky Friday" is just as magical as any fantasy film Walt Disney Studios released that decade. That's thanks in large part to the fully committed performances by Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, who convincingly create fully realized characters trapped within the bodies of a completely different person. The film earned Golden Globe nominations for Foster and Harris in best comedy/musical actress, as well as a bid for best original song ("I'd Like to Be You for a Day"). A "Freaky Friday" remake starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan opened to great acclaim in 2003, with a sequel, "Freakier Friday," arriving in 2025.
Cast: Barbara Harris, Jodie Foster, John Astin, Patsy Kelly, Dick Van Patten, Sorrell Booke, Kaye Ballard, Sparky Marcus
Director: Gary Nelson
Rating: G
Runtime: 98 minutes
Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV
4. Wizards
In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, humanity has ceded way for the world's ancient ancestors: trolls, fairies, and elves. When the fairy queen dies, her evil mutant son, Blackwolf (Steve Gravers), seeks to rule over the earth after discovering some antiquated military equipment. His twin brother, the aging wizard Avatar (Bob Holt), puts his life on the line to foil Blackwolf's evil plan. Meanwhile, Blackwolf's robot assassin, Necron 99 (David Proval), travels throughout the land killing all believers in magic.
1977's "Wizards" was the first foray into fantasy for director Ralph Bakshi, who had pushed animation into the realm of adults-only entertainment with 1972's "Fritz the Cat," 1973's "Heavy Traffic," and 1975's "Coonskin." That's not to say that "Wizards" isn't any less subversive than his previous films, but it does point the way towards his ambitious animated adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings," which would have made this list were it not for the fact that it only adapts the first two books, leaving the story incomplete. This film is also notable for being the voice acting and film debut of Mark Hamill, who plays Sean, son of the mountain fairy king. That same year, Hamill shot to superstardom for playing Luke Skywalker in his big screen live action debut, "Star Wars."
Voice Cast: Bob Holt, Jesse Welles, Richard Romanus, David Proval, Steve Gravers, Mark Hamill
Director: Ralph Bakshi
Rating: PG
Runtime: 80 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
3. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Poor 12-year-old Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) dreams of visiting the famous chocolate factory of mysterious candyman Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder). He gets his opportunity when Wonka hides five golden tickets throughout the globe in his chocolate bars, with the lucky recipients receiving a tour. Accompanied by his grandpa, Joe (Jack Albertson), Charlie meets the eccentric Wonka, who guides him and four rotten children through his wondrous factory run by the singing Oompa Loompas.
Released in 1971, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" turned Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book into a musical family entertainment. Arriving at the dawn of the New Hollywood, it felt like a nostalgic throwback to a simpler time, when audiences could be transported to magical worlds instead of grappling with the real one. At the same time, the film was tinged with a hint of cynicism thanks to one of Gene Wilder's best performances, which exists on a knife's edge between sentimentality and malevolence. Not even Tim Burton's 2005 remake (starring Johnny Depp as a Michael Jackson-inspired Wonka) could match the original's magic.
Cast: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Denise Nickerson, Leonard Stone, Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen, Michael Böllner
Director: Mel Stuart
Rating: G
Runtime: 100 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV
2. The Holy Mountain
After meeting a Christ-like figure known as The Thief (Horacio Salina), a Mexican holy man, The Alchemist (Alejandro Jodorwosky), assembles a group of strangers to replace the planets of the solar system. After putting them through a rigorous series of tests to rid them of all worldly possessions, The Alchemist leads this group on a journey to Lotus Island, where they ascend the Holy Mountain in order to take control of the universe.
Following the underground success of his surreal 1970 western "El Topo," Alejandro Jodorowsky found a pair of powerful fans in George Harrison and John Lennon. The two Beatles got their manager, Allen Klein of ABKCO Music and Records, to produce Jodorowsky's next film, with Lennon and Yoko Ono helping finance the ambitious project. The result was 1973's "The Holy Mountain," as fantastical a head trip as the free love era ever produced. The cinematic equivalent of taking LSD, the film features sights and sounds no Hollywood studio would dare attempt at any other time than the early 1970s. It makes one yearn for Alejandro Jodorowsky's bizarre, never-filmed adaptation of "Dune."
Cast: Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders
Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky
Rating: R
Runtime: 114 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, IndieFlix, Apple TV
1. Heaven Can Wait
Before his bicycle collides with a truck, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Joe Pendleton (Warren Beatty) is plucked out of his body and taken to the afterlife. Realizing Joe's overeager guardian angel (Buck Henry), has made a mistake, Heaven's overseer (James Mason) sends Joe back to Earth to spend his remaining years in the body of aging millionaire industrialist Leo Farnsworth. Leo's gold digging wife, Julia (Dyan Cannon), is perplexed to see the old man playing football, and Joe falls in love with environmental activist Betty Logan (Julie Christie).
Harry Segall's 1938 play "Heaven Can Wait" has been adapted several times, and Warren Beatty's take is easily the best. A throwback to 1940s screwball romances with a New Hollywood sheen, there's hardly a special effect to be found, as the film's only magic trick is making us believe in true love. The sixth highest grossing film of 1978, it earned nine Oscar nominations, including four for Beatty in best picture, director, actor, and adapted screenplay, and won the prize for best art direction.
Cast: Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, James Mason, Charles Grodin, Dyan Cannon, Buck Henry, Vincent Gardenia, Jack Warden
Directors: Warren Beatty, Buck Henry
Rating: PG
Runtime: 101 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV