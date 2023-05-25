Forget Little Mermaid, The Disney Remake We Need Is The Black Cauldron (If It Follows The Books)

"The Little Mermaid" is the latest Disney animated film to receive the live-action remake treatment ... well, as live-action as a property featuring mermaids, sea witches, and talking seagulls can ever be, anyway. And while there's little to no fear in regards to Ariel's adventure underperforming – especially not when it's an uncontested blockbuster on Memorial Day weekend — the delighted swarms of Disney will no doubt leave theaters comparing it to the original work. That's bound to happen with any adaptation, especially when the previous media is as beloved as "The Little Mermaid." Comparisons aren't even necessarily a bad thing, they're just a thing thing.

Still, they can easily become a bad thing. Think of it like this: both Dr. Pepper and root beer are delicious beverages that look similar to each other, but if you reach for a glass with the assumption that it's filled with Dr. Pepper when it's actually filled with Root Beer, you'd be well within your rights to leave that experience surprised and unsatisfied. It's the same conundrum with film adaptations. Name recognition inherently creates a more difficult and divisive adaptation process.

So, let's strip away the popularity aspect. If Disney wants to reinvent one of its animated properties without (an overabundance of) pushback, the studio should give their failed movie "The Black Cauldron" the live-action treatment. Oh, and if your immediate response to that statement was "Huh?" that only goes to prove the point we're making.

Here's why "The Black Cauldron" would be perfect for a second chance, and what it could mean for fantasy fans everywhere.