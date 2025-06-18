28 Years Later Review: A Brilliant Follow-Up To A Seminal Horror Film

Before I watched "28 Years Later," I wasn't so optimistic about it; it's a different world than when "28 Days Later" came out in 2002. While "Night of the Living Dead" set the scene in the late '60s, "28 Days Later" expanded upon the undead, showing fast, slick creatures running through London. Yet ultimately, Danny Boyle's film was a seminal movie about the real horror being other people — something that other zombie properties have taken and run with, especially the 11-season TV juggernaut "The Walking Dead." I couldn't imagine "28 Years Later" would live up to the originality of its predecessor. After all, it's been over 20 years, and just about everything that can be said about zombies has been said in the interim.

Well, I'm happy to report that I was wrong. Not because "28 Years Later" is innovative the way that "28 Days Later" was, but because Boyle and writer Alex Garland have found new ways to do things we've seen before. For example, the poem "Boots" by Rudyard Kipling, as recited by Taylor Holmes in 1915, is featured in the movie as it was in the trailers. But in the movie, it's an excuse to intercut the fight with zombies with scenes from the First and Second World Wars and even the Middle Ages, or at least scenes dressed up to look like the Middle Ages. This creates the impression of an ongoing fight and the futility or the glory of it, depending on your perspective. Either way, this is something new in zombie movies. After all, killing enemies on a battlefield isn't invoked in zombie flicks — but "28 Years Later" sees the parallels and lets us know it.

There are other examples too, such as cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle's gorgeous cinematography. Dod Mantle is another holdover from "28 Days Later," and though things are bleak in this new movie, rarely have they looked so good. That's all because of Dod Mantle's lovely compositions.

The team also has more money for this movie — a lot more. Both Boyle and Garland's profiles have risen considerably; in the years between "28 Days Later" and "28 Years Later," Boyle has directed the Academy Award winner "Slumdog Millionaire," and Garland has become a director with films like "Civil War" and "Ex Machina" under his belt. And they've been rewarded with millions of more dollars to shoot this movie than they had on the first, or even the Boyle- and Garland-executive-produced "28 Weeks Later" (the sequel that came out in 2007 and was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo). All that money is on the screen with wide shots galore and intricate close-ups of the infected.