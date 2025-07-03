We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shot quickly and cheaply with consumer-grade video cameras, 2002's "28 Days Later" effectively brought the zombie movie back from the dead, infusing it with visceral horrors and documentary-like immediacy, while placing an emphasis on story and character development.

Although the math doesn't exactly line up, the long-awaited "28 Years Later" arrived in theaters in 2025, 23 years after the original film first terrified audiences in the U.K. (it opened in the U.S. in 2003). A reunion between director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland (who served as executive producers on the first sequel, "28 Weeks Later"), it imagines how life in England would adjust after society collapses due to the Rage Virus, which turns most of the country's population into crazed zombies.

Like the original, the film reinvigorates the zombie movie by portraying the mindless flesh eaters as fast and furious instead of slow and spooky. With the follow-up, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," slated for release in 2026 and a third entry set to star Cillian Murphy (who headlined the first film) in the works, it looks like the planned "28 Years" trilogy will continue scaring us for years to come. In celebration of the latest sequel's arrival, here are the 10 best zombie movies you need to watch after "28 Years Later." (Assuming you've already watched "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later," neither are included on this list.)