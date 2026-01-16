10 Best Movies Like People We Meet On Vacation

Now that the holiday movie watching season is behind us, we look towards the next season of holiday-influenced pop culture: It's time to start planning out which rom-com classics to revisit yet again, and which underrated Valentine's Day movies you need to watch in the lead up to it. And as if there weren't already enough to pick from, Netflix kicked off 2026 with a new original rom-com that could very well become a new classic.

Called "People We Meet on Vacation" and based on the 2021 book of the same name by Emily Henry, it follows two close friends whose platonic relationship slowly turns romantic over a series of vacation-based adventures. It's a charming — and surprisingly layered — romantic comedy about how we sometimes look everywhere for true love except for right in front of our face. It's well worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet. And if you have, you will surely find yourself yearning for more movies of that same ilk.

Well, we've got you covered there. The main thread running through these recommendations is that most are stories of two people who have known each other for years, but for one reason or another never came to the obvious conclusion that they should be a couple — often realizing it when coming back together after a period of estrangement.