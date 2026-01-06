Conformity Gate: The Stranger Things Season 5 Conspiracy Theory Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"

Fandoms can be impossible to please, and fans of "Stranger Things," which concluded on New Year's Eve 2025, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the final product the only way they can; by believing that the show isn't over. Followers of Conformity Gate think that the real finale will air on January 7, Orthodox Christmas, the same date shared on a Netflix promotional trailer, especially given that all of Season 5 has been released over the holidays.

The viral theory states that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) won his final battle with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Hawkins gang. The endings of each main character are actually illusions created by the master manipulator. Tiny details in the background of "The Rightside Up" — such as the position of everyone's hands during the graduation, the several characters that were forgotten about, and the changing colors of the levers and dials at WSQK reflecting something Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) noticed while in Vecna's subconscious — indicate that everyone has conformed to Vecna's vision, hence the "Conformity Gate" name. Regardless of what happens (or doesn't) on January 7, it's fitting that a show like "Stranger Things" has inspired such a complex plot based on details.