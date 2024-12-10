28 Years Later Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About One 'Infected'

Fans were quick to point out what seems to be a very recognizable figure in the new "28 Years Later" trailer. Forget about the Teletubbies, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's longbow skills, or the rad monument made of skulls and bones — it's that quick shot of what appears to be a zombie about 1 minute and 48 seconds in that everyone's talking about. As the dead-looking guy slowly stands up in an open field, we (and everyone else on the internet) can't help but think he looks a whole lot like Cillian Murphy's Jim, the iconic protagonist of "28 Days Later."

Before you say anything, yes, we know the "28 Days Later" zombies aren't your typical undead zombies — rather, they're just people infected with the rage virus. Still though, this character certainly looks like one. And seriously, the jawline, the forlorn look in his eyes ... it's definitely possible. Though Jim lived through the events of the first film, he didn't make an appearance in "28 Weeks Later," which means pretty much anything could have happened to him by the start of this latest entry — including a grisly death. There's also the possibility that zombie Jim isn't actually real; it could instead be some sort of dream sequence where Jim is imagining what his future might look like if he fails to survive another brush with the rage virus.

At this point, all we know for sure is that Murphy is officially reprising his role as Jim and he isn't the main protagonist — the leading man duties seem to be falling on Taylor-Johnson this time around. And the plot synopsis online doesn't offer much insight besides the obvious: the rage virus has returned and a group of survivors have their hands full once again.