5 Stephen King Book Scenes So Dark They Never Made It Into The Movies

Stephen King's "IT" is more than a thousand pages long. For every scene featured on the screen, there are ten hidden gems from the book that never made it into either the film or the television adaptation. We could fill a whole article with the disturbing moments from "IT" that were cut from the movie. But right now let's look at one particular scene that was too messed-up to film.

Chapter 17 of "IT" reveals a shocking atrocity that Patrick Hockstetter committed when he was only five years old. When Patrick's parents first bring home a new baby, Patrick isn't exactly excited to be a big brother. Maybe it's sibling rivalry taken to the extreme, or maybe the new baby challenges Patrick's solipsistic worldview; whatever the reason, Patrick makes up his mind to kill his brother. When his parents aren't looking, Patrick smothers the child with a pillow and gets a twisted surge of exhilaration doing so.

This would be the beginning of an alarming pattern for Patrick, since later in the chapter he begins tormenting animals by trapping them in an abandoned refrigerator. But it's his first kill that hits the hardest; after he commits infanticide, Patrick goes to the kitchen to get milk and cookies, which only makes the moment even more chilling. No wonder both the movies and the TV series chose to pass over this scene.