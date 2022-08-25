Stephen King Fans Have Good Reason To Worry About The Salem's Lot Remake

In Stephen King's spine chillers adapted for the screen, there's a nightmarish photo album of images that spawned from them. Shots that have imprinted in audience members' minds for decades that still cause shivers. It might be twins at the end of a hallway in "The Shining," or Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) taking a swing at Paul Sheldon (James Caan) in "Misery." For some, it's a small boy hovering outside a window asking to be let in, and who may or may not look like Bart Simpson depending on which you saw first.

Stephen King's blood-curdling vampire tale, "Salem's Lot" has had two notable adaptations over the years, first in a miniseries in 1987, followed by another starring Donald Sutherland and Rob Lowe in 2004. Since then, along with so many other of his works, a constant effort has been made for the story of a small town being overrun by vampires to get its own feature-length take, which was finally given the green light in 2019. Both writing and directing duties were handed to Gary Dauberman who put his (ahem) stake in the project, which began filming in 2021. It marked Dauberman's second gig bringing one of King's classic stories to life after penning the scripts for "IT: Chapter One" and "IT: Chapter Two" and his sophomore stint as director following "Annabelle Comes Home." Now though, it's the latest to get caught up in the bloody mess of Warner Bros. Discovery's schedule switches and outright cancellations (RIP "Batgirl").