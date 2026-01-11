10 Stephen King Adaptations That Changed The Book's Original Ending

It was inevitable that any sequel to "The Shining" would be caught between being faithful to its literary roots or the legendary 1980 film. Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" book mainly follows the events of the novel. Dick Hallorann is still alive and acts as Dan Torrance's mentor, teaching him how to trap malevolent spirits in mental lockboxes using his shining. Dan grows up to be an alcoholic, but later embraces sobriety and becomes an orderly at a hospice center, using his gifts to help ease the suffering of others. He develops a psychic connection with a little girl named Abra, whose shining is even stronger than his. This makes her a target for The True Knot, a group of psychic vampires who consume steam. Steam is only produced by those who possess the shining, specifically if they die in pain, which means The True Knot have killed a whole lot of people like Dan. At the end of the book, Danny survives, the ghost of Jack Torrance finds peace, and Dan — having discovered Abra is his half-sister — has made a friend for life.

The 2013 film changes the plot so that it correlates with the 1980's "The Shining"; the entire ending is different. Since the Overlook Hotel wasn't destroyed at that version of "The Shining," it comes into play as a dilapidated structure in the final act. Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), the leader of the True Knot, is killed by the Overlook Hotel's ghosts instead of being shoved over a platform by Dan (Ewan McGreggor) and Abra (Kyliegh Curran); and Dan is confronted by the malevolent spirit of his father and resists the temptation to return to drinking. Dan dies in a fire at the Overlook, but continues to appear to Abra in spirit form.