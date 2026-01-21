15 Movies Like Forgetting Sarah Marshall Fans Need To Watch Next

Jason Segel starred in romantic comedies besides "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" as a romantic lead, and another standout is 2012's "The Five-Year Engagement," which also just so happens to be directed by Nicholas Stoller (who also produced and wrote the film). This time, Segel plays professional chef Tom Solomon, who is happily engaged to his long-time girlfriend — PhD candidate Violet Barnes, played by Emily Blunt — but right as they're about to get married, Violet's younger sister Suzie (Alison Brie) gets pregnant, and Tom's best friend Alex (Chris Pratt) is the father. In the wake of this, Violet and Tom postpone their wedding so Suzie and Alex can have the spotlight, and as we're sure you can gather from the title, this is far from the last time that the two put off getting married.

Between huge professional changes for both Violet and Tom, moves from California to Michigan and back again, and other massive life events, the two end up splitting before a wedding can even happen — and though they do get married at the end, we won't spoil how they get there. "The Five-Year Engagement" is another delight from Segel after "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."