A 2026 Romantic Comedy Based On A Beloved Novel Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

There are quite a lot of great romantic comedies on Netflix, but when for fans of Emily Henry's hit novel "People We Meet on Vacation," there's only one choice for their watchlist — because that novel just got adapted into a Netflix original movie directed by Brett Haley, written by Yulin Kuang, Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth.

Henry — whose other huge novels include "Funny Story," "Beach Read," "Book Lovers," "Happy Place," and 2025's "Great Big Beautiful Life," pretty much all of which would also make for phenomenal movie of TV adaptations — is one of the biggest romance writers in the game right now, and it was honestly only a matter of time before one of her novels got an on-screen counterpart. This one casts Blyth as the uptight Alex Nilsen and Bader as his free-spirited best friend Poppy Wright, who maintain a pact that every single year, they'll go on a vacation together and behave like one does on vacation — meaning that they're free, uninhibited, and willing to take risks they wouldn't normally take. As Poppy and Alex keep going on trips together, a spark grows between them, despite other relationships, leaving them to wonder if they've been meant for each other all along.

Right here at Looper, Alistair Ryder reviewed the movie and gave it a middling review, declaring that it's basically a lackluster version of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron's famous friends-to-lovers film "When Harry Met Sally" (and to be incredibly fair, both movies literally open with the pair taking a road trip as they head home from college). Still, if you're looking for a fizzy and fun rom-com bolstered by two solid central performances, check out "People We Meet on Vacation" — so what is it about?