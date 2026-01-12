The Only Recap You Need Before Wonder Man

In the "Wonder Man" trailer, fictional filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) preaches about changing the landscape of superhero storytelling, and that's exactly what this story within a story aims to do. One thing's for sure — "Wonder Man" looks set to become one of the most original MCU series to date. Check out the video above for everything you need to know leading into "Wonder Man."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Black Manta in the "Aquaman" films, stars as actor Simon Williams in this eight-episode miniseries. Simon is vying for the lead role in Kovak's "Wonder Man" film remake, and Ben Kingsley's beloved actor character Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) is also auditioning. Here's the capper: Simon becomes something of an actual Wonder Man, since he possesses superpowers. The question is, does he want to be recognized more as a superhero or a thespian?

There are many reasons to get hyped for "Wonder Man," but one of the biggest is the attachment of Destin Daniel Cretton as the co-creator of the show. Cretton convinced the world of his talents after he co-wrote and directed 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." His reward for knocking it out of the park was receiving the coveted gig of directing "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — a movie that's set to blow you away in 2026. So one can only imagine what he and his collaborators cooked up for "Wonder Man."