15 Best Movies Like Netflix's Frankenstein

Throughout the centuries since Mary Shelley's Gothic horror novel "Frankenstein" released to great acclaim, plenty of creatives have put their own spin on this story of a doctor horrified by his own mangled creation ... and in 2025, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro released his take on this classic tale for Netflix. Split into a prelude and two distinct chapters, del Toro's simply titled "Frankenstein" casts Oscar Isaac as Baron Victor Frankenstein, a man determined to use death to create life; in doing so, he produces "the Creature," a hulking man-like mass portrayed by "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" star Jacob Elordi. With Felix Kammerer as Victor's younger brother William and Mia Goth as William's fiancée Lady Elizabeth Harlander, del Toro's "Frankenstein" is an amazing version of a familiar classic.

When you've finished watching Netflix's "Frankenstein," though, what should you watch next? We've got you covered. From other movies made by del Toro to other takes on the "Frankenstein" story to other stories rooted in Gothic horror, here's what you should watch after Netflix's "Frankenstein."