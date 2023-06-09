Poor Things: Is The Emma Stone-Starring Frankenstein Film Based On A Book?

Yorgos Lanthimos has made a career out of upending narrative expectations and using everything at his disposal to wreak organized havoc on the screen. Still, while films like "Dogtooth" and "The Killing of a Scared Deer" are certainly disturbing in their own right, the director seems to be going further into uncanny horror territory with his latest offering, "Poor Things."

The film stars Emma Stone as a Frankenstein's-monster-like creature called Bella and Willem Dafoe as the mad doctor Baxter who brings her back to life. "Poor Things" looks to be packed with Lanthimos' trademark dark comic sensibilities, as Bella's lack of bodily synchronicity and impulsive nature makes her much sillier than one might expect.

Though the director has written or co-written several of his other films as original screenplays, "Poor Things" is actually an adaptation of the book of the same name by Alasdair Gray. Furthermore, Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the screenplay for Lanthimos' Oscar-nominated film "The Favourite," also penned the screenplay adaptation of "Poor Things."