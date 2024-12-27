Nosferatu Changed Bill Skarsgård Forever

"Nosferatu" marked a big moment in Bill Skarsgård's life because he's always wanted to work with Robert Eggers. He was originally meant to play a role in Eggers' film "The Northman," but production delays led to scheduling conflicts for Skarsgård and he wasn't able to take part. However, he knew that he absolutely had to work with Eggers at some point in his career. "I was like, I've tasted Eggers, I've tasted what a collaboration with him would be like," Skarsgård said when he and Eggers sat down for a chat organized by AnOther magazine.

Skarsgård actually auditioned for the roles of Friedrich Harding (the skeptic played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Thomas Hutter (the real estate agent played by Nicholas Hoult), and he was initially cast as the latter. Eggers would later change his mind and cast Hoult as Hutter, and Skarsgård told himself that perhaps it just wasn't meant to be — but Eggers had a big surprise in store for him. "When you reached out about the Count Orlok role, I was in complete shock," Skarsgård told Eggers. "And utterly terrified ... but also excited. It didn't make any sense to me at all."

Skarsgård trusted Eggers and he eventually came around to the idea of playing Orlok. Despite his initial trepidation, it became a once-in-a-lifetime experience that he'll carry with him for the rest of his days. "When you have a director who is so specific, it's actually liberating," Skarsgård told Pink Villa, adding that he learned some things about himself during his prep work with Eggers. "Robert created a digital drawing of the character years before filming, and when I saw it, I thought, 'That's me — that's what I look like on the inside.'"