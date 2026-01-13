10 Actors Who Endured Excruciating Makeup Transformations For Iconic Roles

Fantasy fans know John Rhys-Davies as Gimli in the "Lord of the Rings" movies. The dwarf warrior helps Frodo Baggins on his journey, is a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, and has arguably one of the best beards of the franchise. Facial prosthetics helped create the character we see on screen, and the actor has been honest about how difficult the application and removal process was for his skin.

While it's often reported that he had an allergy to the prosthetics, which in turn impacted his filming schedule, he set the record straight at Fan Expo Boston with Collider in 2025. "We were using medical adhesive for the prosthetic, and medical adhesive is hypoallergenic. It won't give you an allergic reaction," Rhys-Davies said. "The only slant is that it's a very strong adhesive that sort of bonds to the outer cells of the skin, and it's not designed to be taken on and taken off at a daily basis."

The constant application and removal damaged the skin around his eyes, and his body reacted in the moment. "In the end, I would lose all the skin around my eyes. And then of course you'd get a histamine response as your body is pumping fluid through to repair it, so your eyes get swollen and horrid," the actor continued. "And quite simply I would walk in sometimes and they would look at my eyes and say, 'John we cannot put the prosthetic on you today. There is nothing we can stick it to.'" Rhys-Davies is open to returning to the role, but only if they were to use CGI the next time around.