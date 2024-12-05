How Many Grinch Movies Are There?

When Dr. Seuss wrote and published the holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" back in 1957, he likely had no idea how impactful the children's storybook would become. Like Ebenezer Scrooge before him, the Grinch symbolizes the power and magic that comes with the holiday season and how it might change the lives of those who need it most. Over the course of 64 pages, readers watch as the Grinch is transformed from the mean one who sits on Mount Crumpit (hating those below) to enjoying the festivities with the citizens of Whoville. Reading the book has become a holiday tradition for families around the world.

Of course, because of the Grinch's endearing popularity, the character has been adapted to the screen numerous times. The Christmas-y Seuss tale is a favorite to watch this time of year, but just how many Grinch adaptations are there, really? Well, there's probably at least one more than you'd think, and not all of them have to do with December 25th, either. Here is a complete list of every Grinch-themed movie or special (because we're only including officially licensed material, we've skipped the haunting horror parody, "The Mean One," entirely).

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" (1966)

"Halloween Is Grinch Night" (1977)

"The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat" (1982)

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

"The Grinch" (2018)

If some of these surprise you, forge on, dear reader, as we dive into these Seuss-inspired classics!