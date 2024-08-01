Venom Exclusive Teases Spider-Man In The Symbiote Suit & A Huge Marvel War
Venom and Spider-Man's relationship is fascinating, but the alien symbiote primarily exists as an undeniably deadly pain in the webslinger's butt. Their story commenced in the pages of "Secret Wars" #8, where they first came into contact with each other, but it really kicked off in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #252, with the titular hero rejecting the alien's attempt to possess him. Still, it wasn't all bad, as Spider-Man being infected by the Venom symbiote led to him getting a pretty awesome costume — and he rocks it again in Al Ewing and Iban Coello's "Venom War" #1.
While they've mostly been enemies, "Venom War" sees Peter Parker and the eponymous parasitic alien forced to team up to stave off a bigger problem. Eddie Brock, arguably the symbiote's most famous host, now rules the symbiotes and goes by the name "King of Black." However, Eddie's son, Dylan Brock, wants to claim the Venom mantle for himself, though it's more complicated than simply wanting the power that comes with it. Unfortunately, only one of them can be Venom — and they're willing to fight each other for that right.
"Venom War" is building toward a battle between father and son that will change the course of Venom's future, and it's bound to be dramatic. Still, there's one potential problem for Eddie and Dylan: Spider-Man. It seems that the Venom symbiote and Peter just can't stay away from each other — but their relationship appears to be different this time around.
Venom War #1 features symbiote Spider-Man... and pro wrestling
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Venom War" #1 (by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Ariana Maher), Eddie Brock and his symbiote crew tumble into the Grand Garden Arena in New York City. The story opens with alien monstrosities challenging each other to good old-fashioned wrasslin' matches — an event that's reminiscent of Spider-Man stepping into the squared circle with esteemed grapplers like Crusher Hogan and Bonesaw McGraw in the comics and movies, respectively. (The issue even includes a subtle homage to Randy Savage's performance in Sam Raimi's original "Spider-Man.") On this occasion, The Klyntarian Nightmare, aka Symbiote Smith, is scheduled to lock up with Gator in a predetermined death match, but the festivities are ruined when various versions of Brock arrive through a time split and take an interest in Smith.
Meanwhile, Peter Parker watches the events unfold on television, and he isn't happy about it. He just wants to watch wrestling and enjoy his downtime — until the various Eddie Brocks invade the ring. But he's about to find out that he won't have to travel far to find an old nemesis, as Venom shows up in his apartment. The rivals both appear to be shocked by the unexpected reunion, indicating that Venom's visit may not have been planned. Check out the images below and see if you can make sense of the whole ordeal.
What does the symbiote want with Spider-Man in Venom War?
Al Ewing's Marvel stories are synonymous with cosmic ideas, and he's brought these sensibilities to his "Venom" run. "Venom" #35 sees Eddie Brock — every single one of them — get booted from the Time Stream by Meridius, who's mad at him because he got into a fight with Carnage that left the Garden of Time in disarray. (It's a bit ... complicated.) Cue an adventure that transports them everywhere, from the prehistoric age to outer space — and yes, there's a dinosaur Venom.
With that in mind, Venom and Peter Parker's exchange in the "Venom War" #1 preview appears to be the result of this time-hopping chaos. The scene echoes their interaction in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #252, only this time, Venom is older, wiser, and less hell-bent on corrupting his host. That said, it remains to be seen if Spider-Man will succumb to the temptations associated with his symbiotic state, and what his role will be in the upcoming showdown between Eddie and Dylan.
"Venom War" # by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Ariana Maher will be available in retail shops and online on Wednesday, August 7. You can find more information on the issue and where to purchase it on the Marvel website. Until then, whet your appetite by reading about Venom's lengthy and complicated history.