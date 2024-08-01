Venom Exclusive Teases Spider-Man In The Symbiote Suit & A Huge Marvel War

Venom and Spider-Man's relationship is fascinating, but the alien symbiote primarily exists as an undeniably deadly pain in the webslinger's butt. Their story commenced in the pages of "Secret Wars" #8, where they first came into contact with each other, but it really kicked off in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #252, with the titular hero rejecting the alien's attempt to possess him. Still, it wasn't all bad, as Spider-Man being infected by the Venom symbiote led to him getting a pretty awesome costume — and he rocks it again in Al Ewing and Iban Coello's "Venom War" #1.

While they've mostly been enemies, "Venom War" sees Peter Parker and the eponymous parasitic alien forced to team up to stave off a bigger problem. Eddie Brock, arguably the symbiote's most famous host, now rules the symbiotes and goes by the name "King of Black." However, Eddie's son, Dylan Brock, wants to claim the Venom mantle for himself, though it's more complicated than simply wanting the power that comes with it. Unfortunately, only one of them can be Venom — and they're willing to fight each other for that right.

"Venom War" is building toward a battle between father and son that will change the course of Venom's future, and it's bound to be dramatic. Still, there's one potential problem for Eddie and Dylan: Spider-Man. It seems that the Venom symbiote and Peter just can't stay away from each other — but their relationship appears to be different this time around.