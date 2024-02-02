Griselda Blanco: 5 Real Disturbing Details About Sofia Vergara's Netflix Character

The truth is often stranger and more brutal than fiction, and Netflix's true crime limited series "Griselda," which follows the life of real-life crime lord Griselda Blanco (Sofía Vergara, best known for playing Gloria on "Modern Family"), is no different.

Still, the six-episode dramatization of Blanco's rise as a drug queenpin has been well received by both critics and fans, with plenty on both sides of the aisle commending Vergara's performance in particular.

However, as is the case with many takes on true crime stories, being that this isn't a docuseries, viewers may be wondering how much of the story presented on "Griselda" is true and what was invented for the screen. With that in mind, take this as confirmation that many of the awful things that Griselda is responsible for on the miniseries are absolutely true to life.