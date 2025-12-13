Stephen King Stories That Should Never Be Adapted

Stephen King's 1994 novel "Insomnia" juggles an ambitious number of concepts. Here, a retired man with insomnia learns of his neighbor's plans to bomb a pro-choice event, which leads to a convoluted story about beings from other dimensions prematurely killing people to serve order and chaos. The story ultimately pits our elderly insomniac, Ralph Roberts, against forces that are far above his metaphysical pay grade, and even features an appearance by the overarching King antagonist known as the Crimson King.

This doesn't make for a bad story, per se, or even necessarily an unadaptable one. Still, there's one major problem. More than most King novels, "Insomnia" is inherently tied to the grander mythology that the author weaves across his works. Discounting "The Dark Tower" series, "Insomnia" is easily among the most lore-heavy books in King's bibliography, and some of its characters (including Ralph, who also turns up in the 1998 novel "Bag of Bones") have a weighty presence across the author's works.

To date, the idea of an interconnected Stephen King universe has largely rested on the shoulders of TV projects like "It: Welcome to Derry" and "Castle Rock." This is a problem for a potential "Insomnia" adaptation because the bulk of its mythology is tied to "The Dark Tower" series and remains largely unexplored by existing adaptations. As such, any live-action adaptation of "Insomnia" would either have to contain multiple loose-end references to an unseen grander mythology, or the story would have to be altered too much for comfort.