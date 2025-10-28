10 Scariest Stephen King Books Ranked

Stephen King has enjoyed a prolific career as our modern master of horror. That success begins with the former Maine schoolteacher's examination of adolescent cruelty in his first novel — and first bestseller — "Carrie." Its impact led to an interconnected universe of horror, fantasy, crime, and even science fiction that, today, make up Stephen King's multiverse: a sprawling fictional galaxy where the Dark Tower isn't the only fixed point its inhabitants are all too aware of.

In his decades of success, King has written hundreds of short stories and novels, many of which have made their way onto screens big and small, and led to some of the scariest movie bad guys ever dreamed up. From Annie Wilkes, to the smiley-face-button-wearing Randall Flagg, there's a nightmare for every one of his constant readers.

Between the pages of King's books exist a host of horrors: old world vampires, frightening liminal spaces, an apocalyptic plague, and, perhaps most frightening of all, teenage angst. Not one to rest on his laurels, the literary legend continues to churn out books almost annually. In his long and impressive bibliography, here are the top ten books that fans say left them sleeping with the lights on.