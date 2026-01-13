10 Strongest Marvel Teams Ranked

Forget the Netflix-era Defenders iteration of the team — the comic book Defenders are an absolute unit. Or, at least, certain versions of the group are.

In one way or another, the Defenders have been around since 1971, when Doctor Strange managed to enlist both Namor and the Hulk to help him out against a dangerous enemy force. Soon, a fourth powerhouse joined the group's core cast: the Silver Surfer, wielder of the Power Cosmic. If you take a look at the sheer power that quartet brings to the table, we might very well be talking about a Top Three team — if it wasn't for one little hitch.

The Defenders are notoriously uncooperative and far more informal than other groups on this list, which make their operations sporadic and potentially strained. Their roster is also tricky, since there are no facilities or membership cards. If you want to be a Defender and the other Defenders are cool with it, you're effectively in. These factors have combined to a wildly fluctuating group that has never been weak, per se. However, after their early heyday, the Defenders have featured the underwhelming likes of U.S. Agent and Howard the Duck, which balances the scales a fair bit.