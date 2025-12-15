How Old Is Miles Morales In The Spider-Verse Movies?

Miles Morales spins a web of friendly neighborhood excitement in the animated "Spider-Verse" movies. From the films, it's clear that he's still a teenager and in school, though there's still one question that needs to be answered: How old is Miles in the two movies?

As it turns out, there isn't a definitive answer provided in the films, nor do we get a close-up shot of his passport like we did for Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" trailer, but there are enough clues to piece together a more-than-likely age for the young superhero. In an interview with The Verge, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" co-director Peter Ramsey referred to Miles as a "13-year-old kid growing up in Brooklyn," so let's use that as the basis for how old he is when the audience meets him for the first time.

Fast-forward to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which is confirmed to take place 16 months after the first film. Miles is now a sophomore in high school. Generally speaking, a sophomore falls between the ages of 15 and 16. Let's say that Miles' 14th birthday could have taken place just weeks after the events of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and if that's the case, this would explain him being 15 years old in "Across the Spider-Verse."