How Old Is Miles Morales In The Spider-Verse Movies?
Miles Morales spins a web of friendly neighborhood excitement in the animated "Spider-Verse" movies. From the films, it's clear that he's still a teenager and in school, though there's still one question that needs to be answered: How old is Miles in the two movies?
As it turns out, there isn't a definitive answer provided in the films, nor do we get a close-up shot of his passport like we did for Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" trailer, but there are enough clues to piece together a more-than-likely age for the young superhero. In an interview with The Verge, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" co-director Peter Ramsey referred to Miles as a "13-year-old kid growing up in Brooklyn," so let's use that as the basis for how old he is when the audience meets him for the first time.
Fast-forward to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which is confirmed to take place 16 months after the first film. Miles is now a sophomore in high school. Generally speaking, a sophomore falls between the ages of 15 and 16. Let's say that Miles' 14th birthday could have taken place just weeks after the events of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and if that's the case, this would explain him being 15 years old in "Across the Spider-Verse."
How old was Miles Morales when he debuted in Marvel Comics?
Miles Morales is a relatively new comic book character, having only debuted in "Ultimate Fallout" #4 in 2011. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Miles received his own starring series, "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man," quickly establishing himself as a beloved fan-favorite character in the pages of Marvel Comics.
When Miles was introduced, Bendis provided a definitive answer about how old the character was to Newsarama (via World of Black Heroes). "He's like 13," Bendis said in 2011. "He's a kid. His mother's Puerto Rican. And for some reason the borough seems to be an issue for everybody, too: the borough is Brooklyn."
Of course, comic book canon is as flexible as Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. Characters de-age and age depending on the story and respective timeline. But the fact stands: Miles was 13 years old when he debuted in Marvel Comics, as well as the "Spider-Verse" films. Now, it remains to be seen how old he will be when Miles Morales makes his inevitable debut in an MCU movie.