10 Best Fantasy Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked

One of the most diverse movie genres is fantasy, which encompasses everything from magic and dragons to the afterlife and alternate realities. Because it's such a wide-ranging genre, fantasy has continuously evolved alongside the feature film medium to deliver some of the greatest stories ever told, though there are also many amazing fantasy TV shows. Every year, new fantasy movies are released, and each decade has its biggest and best.

In the 2000s, it was "The Lord of the Rings," and in the 1980s, it was a myriad of unique options that included "Willow," "The Princess Bride," and "Ghostbusters." The 1990s weren't entirely devoid of amazing fantasy films, and the decade includes several that often find themselves at the top of fans' rankings of the greatest fantasy movies ever made. This was especially true of animation, with the likes of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Toy Story" proving the genre's ability to tell fantastical tales in any medium.

Those are only three examples of some of the incredible animated fantasies released in the 1990s, as there are many more. The best fantasy movies of the 1990s would likely be dominated by animated films, so instead, the following movies are all live-action. Since animation isn't considered, what's left are the '90s' best fantasy movies that cover a wide variety of sub-genres, many of which did incredibly well. They're ranked via an aggregate of their IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic scores.