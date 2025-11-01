15 Best French Movies Of All Time Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French cinema has been at the forefront of modern storytelling for nearly a century. While France's contributions to the motion picture industry goes back to 1895, the French New Wave movement of the 1950s introduced impeccable, inimitable talent that changed the game. Similar to how other international pioneers like Akira Kurosawa shaped George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, directors like Agnès Varda and Jean-Luc Godard are considered among the most influential filmmakers of all time.

France's influence stretches further, as many popular films are remakes of equally beloved French titles. If you enjoyed "The Birdcage," you can thank Édouard Molinaro's "La Cage aux Folles," while fans of "Point of No Return" have Luc Besson's "La Femme Nikita" to appreciate as its inspiration. Because France has been making movies for nearly as long as the United States, there are many excellent films to watch. This makes it challenging to determine which are the best, as there are plenty from before and after the New Wave movement that qualify. We've dug through hundreds of films and aggregated their scores on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and AlloCiné to compile the best French movies of all time.