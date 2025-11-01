15 Best French Movies Of All Time Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
French cinema has been at the forefront of modern storytelling for nearly a century. While France's contributions to the motion picture industry goes back to 1895, the French New Wave movement of the 1950s introduced impeccable, inimitable talent that changed the game. Similar to how other international pioneers like Akira Kurosawa shaped George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, directors like Agnès Varda and Jean-Luc Godard are considered among the most influential filmmakers of all time.
France's influence stretches further, as many popular films are remakes of equally beloved French titles. If you enjoyed "The Birdcage," you can thank Édouard Molinaro's "La Cage aux Folles," while fans of "Point of No Return" have Luc Besson's "La Femme Nikita" to appreciate as its inspiration. Because France has been making movies for nearly as long as the United States, there are many excellent films to watch. This makes it challenging to determine which are the best, as there are plenty from before and after the New Wave movement that qualify. We've dug through hundreds of films and aggregated their scores on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and AlloCiné to compile the best French movies of all time.
15. Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain (The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain)
Jean-Pierre Jeunet has directed some impressive films throughout his career, including "Delicatessen" and "The City of Lost Children." While popular in France, it was his 2001 film "Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain," known as "Amélie" in the States, that gained him widespread international recognition. "Amélie" is a lighthearted rom-com about the titular woman, played by Audrey Tautou, a waitress stuck in her own imagination. Amélie's only true goal is to spread joy, and doing so lands her on an adventure that leads her to true love. The film is a celebration of Paris, France, as it was shot throughout the city.
While the feel-good comedy didn't take home any Academy Awards, it received five nominations, including a nod for Jeunet's original screenplay, and maintains a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Famed critic Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times gave "Amélie" 3.5 stars, calling it, "A delicious pastry of a movie."
Cast: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz
Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet
Rating: R
Runtime: 122 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
14. La Nuit américaine (Day for Night)
"Day for Night" is the American title of François Truffaut's 1973 classic "La Nuit américaine," which translates into "American Night." The title refers to the filmmaking technique of using a filter to make it look like nighttime when it's actually day. That moniker makes sense given the plot, which follows the production of a film within the film, presenting behind-the-scenes drama through vignettes depicting the relationships among cast and crew.
"Day for Night" leans heavily into the conflict between the artistry of filmmaking and the lives of the people who make movies, asking if the art is more important than those who make it. The romantic dramedy premiered at Cannes and won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, while receiving three additional nominations for best actress in a supporting role, best director, and best original screenplay. It remains widely acclaimed, with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jacqueline Bisset, Valentina Cortese, François Truffaut
Director: François Truffaut
Rating: PG
Runtime: 116 minutes
Where to Watch: Plex
13. Les quatre cents coups (The 400 Blows)
Another classic by François Truffaut, "The 400 Blows," along with being one of the best movies with a number in its title, is among the most important films of the New Wave movement. Its distinct cinematography firmly places the movie within the French New Wave, as it was shot with anamorphic lenses. This gave the monochromatic imagery an unusual greyness, devoid of true black and white.
"The 400 Blows" follows Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud) as he navigates life in Paris, facing the usual adolescent problems with adults who misinterpret his behavior. Ultimately, the movie is a character study that focuses on Dionel and his lot in life. The film's success led to the character of Doinel returning in a short and three sequels, all written and directed by Truffaut. "The 400 Blows" received one Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, and has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy, Patrick Auffay
Director: François Truffaut
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 99 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
12. La Passion de Jeanne d'Arc (The Passion of Joan of Arc)
The story of Joan of Arc is one of France's most enduring tales of heroism and sacrifice. In 1920, she was canonized and made a saint, so it's fair to say Joan of Arc is important to France, which is why her story has been told in film as many times as it has over the years. It all started in 1928 with the release of "The Passion of Joan of Arc," which is widely considered the best adaptation. Still, as a nearly century old silent film, it's one of the best films based on a true story that few people have seen.
The film is based on official records of Joan of Arc's trial, and Renée Jeanne Falconetti plays her passionately, conveying the real-life struggle of the subject. The movie is critically acclaimed, with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Renée Jeanne Falconetti, Eugène Silvain, André Berley
Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer
Rating: Passed
Runtime: 114 minutes
11. Le Salaire de la peur (The Wages of Fear)
Few movies have a title as apt as "The Wages of Fear." The film follows a four-man crew hired by an American oil company to deliver the combustible chemical nitroglycerin to extinguish an oil fire. Instead of smooth, well-paved roads, however, they must make the trek across uneven dirt roads and mountain passes, upping the tension with every bump.
When the film took home the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes, it made director Henri-Georges Clouzot a household name. Furthermore, "The Wages of Fear" was incredibly popular, becoming one of the country's highest-grossing movies in 1953.
It's almost impossible to watch in any position other than the edge of your seat, with every mile they pass growing increasingly unnerving. "The Wages of Fear's" popularity didn't die in the '50s, as it received a remake on Netflix in 2024. The original is considerably more renowned, boasting the rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Folco Lulli
Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 156 minutes
10. Les Enfants du Paradis (Children of Paradise)
"Children of Paradise" took several years to complete, being produced over the course of Germany's occupation of France during World War II. The film is broken in to two parts, "Boulevard of Crime" and "The Man in White," with the story centering on a Parisian woman (Arletty) in the 1830s and the three men who love her.
The fact that this film was completed in such circumstances is something of a miracle, and the story of its production is truly legendary. Despite their limited resources, director Marcel Carné and company made a movie widely regarded as his greatest achievement, and a beautiful example of poetic realism in film.
"Children of Paradise" has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At 189 minutes, the film was long for its time, and was released only after the liberation of Paris. While America and the U.K. released movies during the war, France's options were strictly limited, making "Children of Paradise" of significant cultural importance.
Cast: Arletty, Jean-Louis Barrault, Pierre Brasseur
Director: Marcel Carné
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 189 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
9. L'Armée des Ombres (Army of Shadows)
Spy movies are a dime a dozen, and most aren't worth a second glance. Among those that are truly magnificent, "Army of Shadows" stands as one of the best spy movies of all time. This French-Italian production set during World War II acts as an adaptation of Joseph Kessel's book of the same name.
Kessel's writings about his experiences in the French Resistance inform the core of this bleak story. The fact that the people on screen suffer through great hardship adds a speck of realism you won't find in similar fare, separating "Army of Shadows" from other entries in the genre.
The film doesn't pull any punches in depicting the Resistance's struggles during the occupation. While it premiered in 1969, "Army of Shadows" wasn't theatrically released in the states until 2006. That gained the film an entirely new generation of fans, explaining its 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel
Director: Jean-Pierre Melville
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 145 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
8. Mon Oncle (My Uncle)
In the 1950s, modernization and consumerism marked France's hard-fought transition out of WWII, but not everyone embraced the changes. Jacques Tati was one such individual, and made his feelings clear by writing, directing, producing, and starring in "Mon Oncle." The film centers around Monsieur Hulot (Tati in his second portrayal of the character), an awkward man who struggles amidst modern France.
"Mon Oncle" is a satire, but with an unusual twist to its storytelling. While there's plenty of dialogue throughout, most on-screen conversations are muted to the point of being almost inaudible. This puts greater emphasis on the visual comedy, with the dialogue functioning more like sound effects that punctuate the action.
The New York Times noted its distinctive use of dialogue, calling it "A silent comedy surrounded by sound." The film took home the Special Jury Prize at Cannes and the Academy Award for best foreign language film. It also has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jacques Tati, Jean-Pierre Zola, Adrienne Servantie
Director: Jacques Tati
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 116 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
7. L'Atalante (The Passing Barge or The Atlanta)
"L'Atalante" tells the story of Jean (Jean Dasté) and Juliette (Dita Parlo). Jean is the captain of the canal barge L'Atalante (The Atlanta), and when they marry, they decide to live on the barge. This creates problems with the barge crew, and Jean's jealous streak arises on more than one occasion.
Eventually, the couple separates after Jean abandons Juliette, leading them to seek each other out. Unfortunately, "L'Atalante" did not do well initially and was considered a major disappointment. But like countless other classics, it was rediscovered decades after its release, and went on to inspire many filmmakers of the French New Wave.
Towards the end of the 20th century, "L'Atalante" was restored, and today is regarded as one of the best films of all time. Nearly a century after its release, director Jean Vigo's single feature directorial effort holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, Vigo never discovered how appreciated his work became, having died soon after its disastrous release.
Cast: Michel Simon, Dita Parlo, Jean Dasté
Director: Jean Vigo
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 89 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
6. Playtime
Jacques Tati's Monsieur Hulot makes his third appearance in "Playtime." Taking place over the course of a single day in Paris, "Playtime" sees Hulot struggle to navigate a modern metropolis while bumping into American tourist Barbara (Barbara Dennek) throughout the day. The film is broken into six parts, in which Hulot wanders about in an office building that leads him to a furniture expo, further complicating his misadventure.
Tati's take on the declining state of Paris amid modernization continues in "Playtime," which is considered one of the director's greatest films. As he did previously, Tati allows the dialogue to settle into the background, subtly aiding the film's visual comedy. Dialogue becomes background noise while actions take center stage. The movie was a commercial failure, but over time, it gained widespread recognition and holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jacques Tati, Barbara Dennek
Director: Jacques Tati
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 155 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
5. À bout de souffle (Breathless)
Famed New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard is renowned for his influential style, and among his many excellent movies, "Breathless" ("Out of Breath" in France) is arguably his best. Godard embraced filmmaking techniques that would eventually become commonplace. In 1960, jump cuts weren't in fashion, but Godard showed how effectively they could intensify action.
The film centers around a Parisian crook (Jean-Paul Belmondo) who idolizes American movie stars, with a particular emphasis on Humphrey Bogart. He follows in the footsteps of some unsavory film characters and enters a life of crime. This is complicated by his love for a young American woman (Jean Seberg) who is simultaneously enthralled and concerned by him.
With a story written by "The 400 Blows" director François Truffaut and screenplay penned by Godard, the film's examination of the complex relationship between its two leads is its most fascinating aspect. "Breathless" remains one of the most important movies of its era, both in France and beyond, rightfully sporting a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg
Director: Jean-Luc Godard
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 90 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
4. Hiroshima Mon Amour (Hiroshima, My Love)
"Hiroshima, My Love" is the feature-length debut of Alain Resnais. The French-Japanese co-production is a foundational work of the early French New Wave, released around the same time as "The 400 Blows" and "Breathless." The movie spans a little more than 24 hours, and is presented as a deeply personal conversation between a man and a woman.
Set in Hiroshima, Japan post World War II, the two intertwine tales of their former experiences with love while sitting amidst the rubble brought about by the atomic bomb. Flashbacks flesh out the story, almost imperceptibly disrupting the otherwise linear narrative. "Hiroshima My Love" won the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes, received an Academy Award nomination for best writing, and has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Film critic Leonard Maltin equated the movie's significance to the French New Wave to that of "Birth of a Nation" in American cinema.
Cast: Emmanuelle Riva, Eiji Okada
Director: Alain Resnais
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 90 minutes
Where to Watch: Amazon
3. La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast)
Before deeming Disney's 1991 "Beauty and the Beast" as the best adaptation of the French fairy tale, it's worth checking out what came before. Specifically, Jean Cocteau's 1946 film of the same name. Cocteau's screenplay honestly adapts the 1756 version, featuring fantastical elements told through surrealism.
The film tells the story most are familiar with: a young woman named Belle (Josette Day) takes her father's place as the Beast's (Jean Marais) prisoner. Over time, she falls in love with the Beast, who allows her to leave to tend to her father, knowing he will succumb to grief should she fail to return.
The movie is considered to be a classic of French fantasy cinema and one of the best adaptations of the story ever put to celluloid. It was nominated for the Grand Prix at Cannes and holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Jean Marais, Josette Day, Mila Parély
Director: Jean Cocteau, René Clément
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 93 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
2. Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg)
"The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" is a musical romantic dramedy centering on two lovers in Cherbourg, France. Geneviève (Catherine Deneuve) works in a small shop selling umbrellas and falls for Guy (Nino Castelnuovo), who is drafted to fight in the Algerian War, hampering their romance.
Despite carrying Guy's baby, Geneviève marries another man and gets on with her life. As you can imagine, it's a bit more complicated than she'd prefer. What's fascinating about "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" is its unique approach to the musical format. Every piece of dialogue is sung, not spoken, resulting in continuous singing throughout the movie that, while bizarre-sounding on paper, works magnificently in elevating the emotional beats to near operatic heights.
"The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" was a hit upon its release, winning the Palme d'Or and more at Cannes. It received five Academy Award nominations and is renowned for Michel Legrand's powerful score, helping launch his international Academy Award-winning career. It was well received in France and abroad, with a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Anne Vernon, Nino Castelnuovo
Director: Jacques Demy
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 91 minutes
Where to Watch: HBO Max
1. La règle du jeu (The Rules of the Game)
It's rare for a movie to go from being morally despised to hailed as a nation's best film. But when director Jean Renoir released "The Rules of the Game" in 1939, critics and audiences despised it. The movie lost money and was banned by the French government for its harmful influence on the youth.
The original reels were lost for decades, with only an 85-minute cut in circulation. After 20 years, they were found and reconstructed into the 106-minute version available today. Eventually, Renoir's satirical take on upper-class French society on the eve of Hitler's invasion was recognized for its greatness.
The film holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but given how poorly it was initially received, it garnered no awards or nominations during its initial release. Nowadays, "The Rules of the Game" is widely considered Renoir's masterpiece and the greatest French movie of all time.
Cast: Nora Gregor, Paulette Dubost, Mila Parély
Director: Jean Renoir
Rating: Unrated
Runtime: 110 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon