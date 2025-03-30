12 Best Fantasy TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

"Interview with the Vampire" is a supernatural fantasy based on Anne Rice's iconic "The Vampire Chronicles" series of novels. The first two seasons — the only two that have aired so far — focus on the first book in Rice's series, "Interview with the Vampire," but changes the story in major ways. In the series, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) summons the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) to his home in Dubai to have a do-over of the disastrous interview he granted Molloy in 1973. He tells Molloy the story of how he became a vampire again, a story that is ruled by his relationship with the man who turned him into a vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and the daughter they share, the vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass/Delainey Hayles).

But this story takes place in the early 1900s and imagines Louis as a Creole brothel owner in the Storyville section of New Orleans instead of the book's 1700s, where Louis was a white plantation owner. This change brings about many differences in the story, especially when it comes to race relations. Plus, the book's gay storyline is no longer subtext. It is now very much text and leads to a toxic love story that explores themes such as abuse and race more directly. Mostly, though, "Interview with the Vampire" is a feast for the eyes and ears. It thrums along at a sensuous pace while telling a story many of us have heard before in a totally new way.



Creator: Rolin Jones

Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Bailey Bass, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman

Years: 2022-?

Number of episodes: 16 and counting

Where to watch: AMC and AMC+