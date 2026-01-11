"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" boldly goes where ... Yeah, everybody knows the rest of the shtick here. Premiering on January 15, 2026, the Paramount+ sci-fi series shines the spotlight on a new group of young cadets who learn the necessary skills and undergo the grueling training to try to become the next generation of Starfleet officers. They aren't alone in their quest to follow in the famous footsteps of those who came before them, as the faculty's skilled instructors guide them through the trials and tribulations of the life of a space explorer.

We'll see where "Starfleet Academy" will rank among every "Star Trek" TV series in the end, but it contains an exciting mix of familiar and new names and faces for the audience to get to know. A few of these actors have appeared in previous "Trek"-related shows, while others are generally well-known to anyone who consumes a lot of TV and film. But the show also takes a gamble in casting relative unknowns in some of its major roles, a welcome change in the guard in favor of new faces. Having said that, let's check out why the cast of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" looks so familiar!