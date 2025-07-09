Why Mister Terrific From James Gunn's Superman Looks So Familiar

The release of a new superhero movie is always exciting, but James Gunn's "Superman" is especially anticipated. Not only is it the first big screen installment of Gunn's cinematic DC comics-based universe, but it's also introducing many beloved DC characters aside from the usual Superman comics gang. One such character is Mister Terrific, a genius engineer and scientist with a range of technological powers and abilities as well as proficiency in hand-to-hand combat. In the film, Mister Terrific is played by 46-year-old actor Edi Gathegi, who doesn't yet have much name recognition despite the fact that he's been working in television and film for a very long time. Gathegi's face may be familiar but probably difficult to place for many — that's where Looper can help.

The Kenyan-American actor's career dates back to 2006, when he made his debut as a cab driver in the Jason Statham film "Crank." The following year, he appeared as Boa in three Season 1 episodes of "Lincoln Heights" and he also had a run on "House." Gathegi played Doctor Jeffrey Cole, one of the many doctors from Season 4 who competed for a chance to work on House's diagnostic team. He also had single-episode arcs in shows like "Veronica Mars," "CSI: Miami," and "Life on Mars" around this time, but meatier roles would soon follow, both in TV and film. In fact, "Superman" is not Gathegi's first superhero movie. Read on for all the details about his career to date.