Sarah Michelle Gellar Will EP And Star In Teen Wolf Spin-Off Wolf Pack For Paramount+
While the MTV series "Teen Wolf" came to an end in 2017, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in the near future. First, the streaming service Paramount+ announced the production of "Teen Wolf: The Movie," a feature-length continuation of the series which will be written by creator Jeff Davis. Then came news of a spinoff series titled "Wolf Pack," about which major news emerged from this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
Per Deadline, Sarah Michelle Gellar will be joining "Wolf Pack," both as a cast member and an executive producer. Gellar made the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, joining creator Jeff Davis, as well as "Teen Wolf" stars Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey, who will be in "Teen Wolf: The Movie."
As revealed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Gellar will be playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who will be helping California authorities apprehend the arsonist behind the wildfire that indirectly results in Everett and Blake's injuries. The wildfire also leads to a new supernatural entity arising in Los Angeles, which attacks and injures Everett and Blake.
Given Gellar's casting, it's clear that Ramsey will be a key player in the show's universe, either as a civilian who learns of or has knowledge of supernatural creatures or as a supernatural creature herself. And given her executive producer credit, it's very likely that her character will stick around for a very long time.
Gellar is best known for fighting vampires
Sarah Michelle Gellar is no stranger to fans of supernatural series, with her most famous role to date coming in the TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," where she played the titular character for seven seasons, battling more than just vampires along the way. Gellar, however, has not rested on her laurels since the show's end in 2003, appearing in the horror film "The Grudge" and its sequel "The Grudge 2," with her last movie appearance coming in the drama "Veronika Decides to Die," which was released in the U.S. in 2015 and in which Gellar plays the lead role.
Gellar made her return to television in 2011, with the CW series "Ringer," in which she played two characters who were twin sisters. She also starred in the CBS sitcom "The Crazy Ones" alongside Robin Williams, where she played Sydney Roberts, the daughter of Williams' Simon Roberts. Her last TV appearance was in the series finale of the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," in which she played a fictionalized version of herself.
It remains to be seen if Gellar will be joined on "Wolf Pack" by any of her former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-stars.