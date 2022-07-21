Sarah Michelle Gellar Will EP And Star In Teen Wolf Spin-Off Wolf Pack For Paramount+

While the MTV series "Teen Wolf" came to an end in 2017, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in the near future. First, the streaming service Paramount+ announced the production of "Teen Wolf: The Movie," a feature-length continuation of the series which will be written by creator Jeff Davis. Then came news of a spinoff series titled "Wolf Pack," about which major news emerged from this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Per Deadline, Sarah Michelle Gellar will be joining "Wolf Pack," both as a cast member and an executive producer. Gellar made the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, joining creator Jeff Davis, as well as "Teen Wolf" stars Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey, who will be in "Teen Wolf: The Movie."

As revealed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Gellar will be playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who will be helping California authorities apprehend the arsonist behind the wildfire that indirectly results in Everett and Blake's injuries. The wildfire also leads to a new supernatural entity arising in Los Angeles, which attacks and injures Everett and Blake.

Given Gellar's casting, it's clear that Ramsey will be a key player in the show's universe, either as a civilian who learns of or has knowledge of supernatural creatures or as a supernatural creature herself. And given her executive producer credit, it's very likely that her character will stick around for a very long time.