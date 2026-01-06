10 Sneaky Star Trek Cameos You Probably Missed

We've got blue-bearded "Star Trek" writer Ira Steven Behr to thank for Iggy Pop's appearance as Yelgrun the Vorta clone on "The Magnificent Ferengi," one of the wackier Dominion War-era episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The Godfather of Punk Rock plays a Dominion rep negotiating the release of Quark's Moogie (Cecily Adams) with an entertainingly flat, no-nonsense affect that suggests he's just all the way over everything at this point, so there's really no point in pushing his buttons. According to "Star Trek: The Deep Space Nine Companion," Iggy Pop fan Behr had already tried to work the musician into his show once before, but it hadn't worked out. He'd originally wanted Pop for the role of Grady in the two-parter "Past Tense," but because the music legend had been scheduled on tour in Spain at the time of filming, the role instead went to Ron Howard's brother Clint.

But Behr, who reportedly had Iggy Pop posters on the walls of his home at one point, didn't give up on his dream of having "The Passenger" ride on his space drama. He got his chance after Pop suffered a shoulder injury at a concert, freeing up a little space in his calendar for something less physical than throwing himself around onstage. "I knew that the role was going to be tough for Iggy, because he's a very kinetic performer," recalled Behr in the "Deep Space Nine Companion."

Although it might have seemed difficult for a musician with such an over-the-top stage presence to play a more sedate Vorta clone, Pop absolutely nailed it despite performing while in visible pain. For his part, Behr was on cloud nine to have a favorite musician appear on his show.