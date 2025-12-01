10 Star Trek Guest Stars Who Went On To Huge Careers

The "Star Trek" franchise isn't just known for its riveting sci-fi stories, it's also beloved for its strong ensemble casts. Rarely recruiting big stars, the franchise has a history of casting relative unknowns and talented up-and-comers and giving them a platform to show just how good they are. Over the six decades since it first arrived on television, "Star Trek" has turned many of its cast members into superstars, from William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy to Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew. The biggest Starfleet heroes aren't the only ones to see a big boost from appearing in "Star Trek," though.

What you may not know is that there are a number of small-time guest stars who popped up in various "Trek" shows through the years who went on to huge careers years later. Some of them were young aspiring actors already on a clear path to greatness who used "Star Trek" as a stepping stone on their way to the top, while others were under-appreciated but highly talented veterans who found success later on. Some have been proud to call the franchise an early career highlight, and at least one wishes he'd never done it. You might be surprised by some of the famous faces who had early career guest-starring roles in "Star Trek."