Is Vecna The Mind Flayer In Stranger Things? Their Connection Explained

The way the various creatures are connected with one another in the "Stranger Things" universe can be a very complicated thing to understand, but what bonds Vecna to the Mind Flayer is comparatively simple. Once upon a time, Vecna was One, aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), a member of Dr. Brenner's group of wonderkids in Hawkins Laboratory. Eventually, Henry's malevolence results in Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) banishing him to a primordial version of the Upside Down, which is where he manipulates one of the creatures already existing there into a spider-shaped being of pure elemental terror. It looks just like a drawing he made as a kid, to boot, and seems to be somewhat influenced by his long love of spiders. In short, he and the Mind Flayer are one and the same.

Whatever Vecna kills is absorbed into his consciousness, and he can harness its powers. He does sometimes have to take a more direct route, as he does with El after she defeats the Mind Flayer at the end of Season 2, when he implants a worm in her that sucks out her powers and transfers them to him. When Henry landed in the Upside Down, there wasn't anything there but gloom and rot — but that quickly changed. It was his doing that transformed it into a twisted version of Hawkins, and his actions that manipulated all of the creatures there into being his servants. Interestingly enough, though, prototypical versions of the Upside Down's creatures were already there when he arrived.