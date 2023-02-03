No, An Eleven Spin-Off Is Not In The Works Says Stranger Things' Writers

Netflix had absolutely no idea what it had on its hands when "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016. To say the Duffer Brothers' science fiction drama was a hit would be a massive understatement, as the series has become practically synonymous with the streaming platform.

Fast forward seven years, "Stranger Things" still reigns supreme as Netflix's all-time most popular show, and it looks like the only thing that would dethrone Season 4 as Netflix's top season of TV would be Season 5. After a return to form in Season 4, Netflix was quick to announce Season 5, which will be the final time audiences get to see some of their favorite Hawkins characters. Although it's a long way away, the Duffers started writing the season about halfway through 2022, and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour assured fans it'll be worth the wait. To hold fans over until Season 5 hits the platform, Netflix revealed the episode title for the premiere, showing them what they can expect from the show's epic conclusion.

While Season 5 will wrap up the main story, chances are Netflix will continue the "Stranger Things" universe in some way, shape, or form. The streaming service is just as quick to milk its properties for all they've got as they are to cancel projects they deem underperforming, so an announcement of a "Stranger Things" spin-off would surprise no one. With rumors recently circulating online about just that, the show's writers took matters into their own hands, denying that an Eleven-centered spin-off is in the works.