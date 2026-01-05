10 Superhero Movies That Audiences Rejected Immediately

Superhero cinema has been a defining genre across the past three decades of Hollywood history, with the post-2008 boom started by the one-two punch of "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight" being particularly prosperous; of the 30 highest-grossing films of all time, a whopping nine are superhero flicks released in that timeframe. Even so, superhero movies have faced a bit of a slump in recent years, with multiple big-budget titles failing to live up to expectations. But even before the ongoing uncertainty, there have been quite a few super-powered box office duds.

With a genre as hype-driven as comic book movies, opening weekends often indicate where things are headed box-office-wise. Although underwhelming openings can be overcome, if fans aren't flocking to your movie from the get-go, it's difficult to build the "event" aura that typically catapults movies of this flavor into the echelon of mega hits. Some of the most notorious flops in superhero movie history also had catastrophic debuts, in terms of both domestic financial intake and audience reception.

We have compiled a list of 10 superhero movies that were effectively rejected as soon as they hit theaters — with audiences either refusing to buy tickets or being majorly disappointed by the final product (as evidenced by oft-dismal Cinemascores). Releases impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 are, of course, excluded.