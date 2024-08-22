The Ending Of The Crow Explained

"The Crow" starts when Shelly's friend, Zadie (Isabella Wei), sends her a video of a night that no one wants to remember. We don't see the entire video at first, but there's enough in it for Zadie to tell Shelly to get out of town. Before Zadie can even leave her own apartment, she's captured by Marian (Laura Birn) and her goons. Shelly tries to escape, but when a man follows her, she runs into a pair of cops and lets her purse fall so she is caught with drugs.

At the same time, Marian takes Zadie to her boss, Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston). It turns out that Roeg made a deal with the devil: If Roeg sends people's souls to hell, he will live as an immortal. He proceeds to whisper words in a demonic language to Zadie and then hands her a knife, which she uses to repeatedly stab herself with.

Shelly is sent to rehab, where she meets and flirts with Eric. When Marian and Shelly's mother Sophia (Josette Simon) come to see her, Eric and a frightened Shelly escape the facility together. They proceed to fall in love, but another friend, Dorm (Sebastian Orozco), comes to see Shelly after Zadie's body is found and tells her that she has to get out of town. Shelly and Eric go to his place, where she promises she'll tell him everything, but before she gets a chance, Marian and company are upon them. They both have bags put over their heads and suffocate to death.