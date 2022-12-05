David Harbour Knows Exactly Why His Hellboy Absolutely Tanked

The 2019 "Hellboy" reboot is a film that David Harbour still thinks about to this day but for no good reason.

Nearly half a decade after its release, the question of "What went wrong with Hellboy?" still lingers in the back of comic book fans' minds — and has even been posed by Harbour himself, with his most recent explanation of the movie's $21.8 million blip at the box-office coming during a December 2022 interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

"Whatever failures or successes that movie was, of which there are many, the movie itself had such a thing going into it that it was almost impossible," Harbour explained while promoting his new movie "Violent Night" (via Variety).

When fans first caught wind of Harbour's "Hellboy" and saw the previews, expectations were shockingly low for the Dark Horse Comics reboot, despite the franchise's loyal fanbase. Hollywood's first two cracks at Mike Mignola's popular comic title — 2004's "Hellboy" and 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" — are considered cult classics today, and both set the bar extremely high for Harbour and 2019's "Hellboy," with them being directed by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. Looking back, Harbour says he learned a very valuable lesson about making movies from doing "Hellboy," and he's finally accepted why the superhero flick wound up failing.